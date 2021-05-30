Miles Teller replaces Armie Hammer in ‘The Godfather’ series

After the debacle of Armie hammer, will be Miles Teller who stars in the series’The Offer‘, which will count the realization of’The Godfather‘ from Francis Ford Coppola. The 50 best movies of all time, according to IMdB.

The series that will tell how it was made ‘The Godfather‘has found a new protagonist in Miles Teller, who will assume the role of the producer Al ruddy. The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor joins the Paramount + project to replace Armie hammer, who left the role at the end of last January involved in the controversy over the accusations of abuse of several women.

Titled ‘The Offer‘, the ten-episode series details the making of the Francis Ford Coppola film in the early 1970s through the eyes of producer Ruddy. That will include a portrait of a time when Hollywood was in flux, with new authors like Coppola taking over from the classics and signing what are still considered some of the best films in history today. Nikki Toscano Y Michael tolkin They are the scriptwriters and executive producers, with Toscano also being the showrunner.

With the entry of Teller, Hammer’s shadow in the project is disappearing, and so is his bad press: The actor’s career has plummeted after several women revealed graphic messages with sexual fantasies that included abuse and even cannibalism. Since then, it has abandoned Broadway movie projects, series and theatrical productions, and has lost its representatives. The Los Angeles Police Department is also investigating a rape complaint against him, although he continues to deny all allegations.

Without it, ‘The Offer’ goes ahead on Paramount + (ViacomCBS ‘new streaming platform formerly known as CBS All Access) and is expected to plunges us into the backstage of one of the most acclaimed films in history.

