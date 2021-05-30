Miles Teller replaces Armie Hammer in front of ‘The Offer’

Miles Teller replace Armie Hammer as main protagonist of ‘The Offer’, miniseries that over 10 episodes tell us the story of how it was made ‘The Godfather‘from producer Al Ruddy’s point of view.

Teller will play the aforementioned Ruddy in this series supported and distributed in the United States by Paramount + that will have Dexter Fletcher (‘Rocketman’) directing several episodes, including the first and last.

The series is developed and written by Michael Tolkin, responsible for the great ‘Escape at Dannemora’, and Nikki Toscano (‘Hunters’), who also served as showrunner. In turn, Tolkin, Toscano and Teller will serve as executive producers alongside Leslie Grief (‘Hatfields & McCoys’) and Ruddy himself.

‘The Offer’ narrate the turbulent production of the Hollywood classic from the point of view of Ruddy, a veteran producer still active in whose resume we find titles such as ‘Cannonball Fools’, ‘Megaforce’, ‘Prisoners of Heaven’, ‘Million Dollar Baby’ or the pending premiere ‘Cry Macho’.

The filming of ‘The Godfather‘was marked by the constant confrontation of the young Francis Ford Coppola with the film’s producers, something that incidentally resulted in Ruddy not getting involved in the next two installments of the trilogue.

‘The Offer’ It is not the only project currently in development to address the gestation of the immortal classic of 1972, for many the best film in history. Let us remember that Oscar Isaac, Jake Gyllenhaal, Elisabeth Moss and Elle Fanning are the confirmed protagonists of ‘Francis and the Godfather’, a film directed by Barry Levinson (‘Rain Man’) in which they will play Francis Ford Coppola, Robert Evans, Eleanor Coppola and Ali MacGraw, respectively.

It will be interesting to contrast the cast of the film with that of the series.

Finally to mention that Teller was already one of the protagonists of one of the most fascinating series of recent years, the ‘Too old to die young’ by director Nicolas Winding Refn (‘The Neon Demon’) and screenwriter Ed Brubaker (‘ Westworld ‘).