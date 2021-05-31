Miles Teller, after being punched in the face on vacation: “I have been assaulted by two men in a bathroom”

Miles Teller has starred in the most surreal news in recent days. The ‘Whiplash’ and ‘Fantastic Four’ actor is on vacation in Hawaii with his wife Keleigh Sperry, and everything was going great judging by his social media posts … until Teller was assaulted.

Teller would have been cornered by two men and would have received a punch in the face last Wednesday night, around 7:30 p.m.. The couple were dining at the Monkeypod Kitchen restaurant in Maui when the incident took place.

“Police responded to an assault notice that occurred at a restaurant in West Maui with a male victim involved and an assailant. The incident is under investigation,” a police spokesman told People.

A sportswriter, Pat McAfee, brought up the news while commenting on a wrestling match, to which the actor replied: “I’ve been mugged by two men in a bathroom. I did not know them at allbut good comparison to wrestling, buddy. “

I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud ? Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) May 29, 2021

A matter of money?

According to the tabloid medium TMZ, The alleged assailant would be a wedding planner who accused Teller of owing him $ 60,000 for his liaison with Sperry, which took place in Maui in 2019.. However, Sperry denied this version on his Instagram account.

“The TMZ story that Miles has been punched in the face for ‘money’ is totally untrue. Miles was mugged by two men we don’t know after cornering him in the bathroom. These men seem to have done this to a lot of people., and we appreciate Maui’s help. There is an open criminal investigation, “said a story by Miles Teller’s wife.

Later Shailene Woodley echoed Sperry’s story. LThe actress and her fiancé, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, have agreed on the trip with the Teller couple. The two actors met when they starred in ‘Divergent’ in 2014.