Share

In the presentation of the PlayStation 5, Miles Morales was one of the great surprises. The event revealed that Spider-Man will have a new video game, which will be starred by said character and will be one of the first to land on the console.

During the great event of Playstation 5, which was one of the most anticipated and here we tell you all the details; Spider-man He also had his opportunity to stand out. Sony took the opportunity to make a big announcement and reveal what new video games are working for the new console. And apparently, it is nothing more and nothing less than the Spidey of Miles Morales.

We must not forget that the adventure centered on Peter Parker marked one of the best video games in Playstation 4. For this reason, the next arachnid challenge developed by the study Insomniac Games will be self-centered Miles Morales, a hero who was already tested by the previous video game and who has already been popularized both in comics and in movies.

At the moment not many details are known about it, but it is expected that this new video game focused on Spider-man go on sale at the end of the year. Meanwhile, fans can increase their anxiety with this first trailer that they will see below:

Animated film prepares its sequel

But the news about Spider-man they don’t end here. In addition to the video game that will be one of the great promises of PlayStation 5, the movie Spider-Man: A New Universe revealed that he has already started preparing his sequel. Although the confirmation of a second film was already known a long time ago, yesterday they announced that the assembly of the tape will already begin in the midst of this pandemic that is taking place.

Another fact about Spider-Man, and particularly about this Oscar-winning animated film, is that many rumors claim that we could also see a spin-off in the cinema. At the moment, it is only about rumors and there is no confirmation about it.

Share