Miles Morales: Spiderman # 13 comic review

New staple from the Brooklin Wall Climber Adventures. After the closing of the story arc of Ultimatum and the Green Goblin, (SPOILER: select the text to see it) both are sent to the universe where Miles came from as a result of the death of his uncle Aaron, better known as the Marauder (END SPOILER). In this staple we find the repercussion of the previous plot closure in one chapter and in the next we find the crossroads in the Rey de Negro macro-event.

The story continues (Eye, can contain some spoiler, so if you have not read this staple yet, we advise you to skip this part) Miles and his family bear with great regret the repercussions of having ended the threat of Ultimatum, the original Miles Morales of universe 616 and to disconnect from stress, there is no nothing better than going out on patrol with a friend: Estornina (Adrian Toomes’s granddaughter, the Vulture). The second chapter we see Miles’s incursion into the King in Black Macro-event, when Knull is already installed in New York. In this story, Miles will help an adventure companion: Miss Marvel, but not the one we are used to, this time we will see her from a special perspective (so far we can quote).

On general lines, a transition staple in which we will see how Miles improves with his powers in both chapters. In the first chapter we will learn more about Estornina, a very interesting ally with whom we have a simple adventure with the background that life goes on no matter what. The second story serves to see how thousands interact against Knull’s minions and we introduce the hero to the Macro Event Lore. A staple to be able to know the character if you are curious, since it does not open any new story arc.

The best of the number is Without a doubt, the interaction between the adolescent superheroes, who are both going through low hours (in the first story) and in the second story, the fighting is spectacular, great blows of poison and a Spiderman at the highest level in reference to acrobatics and swinging . A visual delight for arachnid lovers.

The art in this staple is divided between two magnificent authors: Natacha Bustos (first chapter) and Carmen Carnero (second). The first makes a very cartoon drawing, making all the characters look very similar in age, even Miles’s father is rejuvenated. The very moderate poses of Miles, does not show off the arachnid flexibility to which the second cartoonist has accustomed us, who with a more mature and serious stroke, knows very well how to handle the protagonist and make it work like a charm when it comes to Of fights. Special mention to the way of drawing dragons in the second chapter, whoever sees it will remind him of certain dragons of the Targaryen house, a great nod to Game of Thrones.

In short, Ahmed takes a break to do two fresh stories to read on the beach, which is what hits this time of year (I’m in Spain), in which he explores slightly in the feelings of loss on the part of Miles and of how to advance in life after receiving blows. Highly recommended the collection and a character that exudes freshness on all four sides. Very enjoyable reading.

You can purchase “Miles Morales: Spiderman No. 13” here.