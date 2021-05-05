Miles Morales: Spiderman # 12 comic review

In the previous clip we left Miles and his uncle Aaron dressed in their secret identities of Spiderman and Marauder escaping from the base of Ultimatum after this have revealed his secret identity (we will not reveal it in case you have not read the previous number yet) and with the aim of resending our hero to the universe from which he originates.

The story continues (Eye, can contain some spoiler, so if you have not read this staple yet, we advise you to skip this part) the goblins (the lackeys of Ultimatum, led by the Green Goblin) are all over the streets of Brooklyn. Our protagonist, accompanied by his uncle Aaron, look for a place to draw up a plan to stop the numerous hordes led by the Green Goblin, since these are normal human beings and they are not aware of their actions, they cannot harm them, but their attempts are in vain. because they are cornered by these. It seems to be the end for Miles and Aaron but get help from Captain America (It must be remembered that the character was involved in an affair that takes place at Miles’ school) and Mr. Davis (Miles’s father) to end Ultimatum and the Green Goblin’s plans, having a tragic consequence for our protagonist.

On general lines, is a third act ending number, where the action and the epic take over, We see the powers of the main villain in their full splendor and our main character in particular gives his best, to end the arc that has linked Ultimatum and Green Goblin in an epic way capable of leaving the reader sad by outcome. a very dynamic staple but it is vital to read the previous two issues.

In section characters, being a comic destined to close a plot arc based on epic fights and explosions, the characters have been dosed at the level of drama, that is, they do not have an excessive emotional charge, except for Thousands and his uncle aaron, which for script reasons (and spoilers that we are not going to reveal) have a fluctuation of emotions that the reader can perceive due to both narrative and artistic level. The main villain, Ultimatum, He doesn’t have much dialogue and they pose him as a very physical enemy that poses a challenge for the protagonist.

In references to rhythm, Ahmed interspersed successive moments where we see the protagonists in their lowest hours, in which they receive help from secondary to level the balance and we go to a moment of great epicity where the superheroes turn the situation around. This tonic is repeated several times until reaching the final climax , where one of the iconic premises of Spiderman is revealed: responsibility.

To level artisticIn this staple, Marcelo Ferreira acquires full control of the vignettes without having to mediate with another draftsman, this benefits not only the story, but also the reader because it does not produce any visual change and the entire product remains homogeneous. He does an outstanding job on all the pages by recreating in such detail the many characters that appear, since in many cases an excessive number of these appear for each vignette. On the other hand, highlight the degree of dynamism that each character possesses, as you can see the agile and fast movement of Miles against more human movements on the part of the marauder’s Captain America. A delight for the reader’s eye.

We are facing a round number at an artistic level and at the closing of the arc, if you have followed the collection number by number it is essential to see what panorama is presented to Miles, although it is advisable to read the previous number to refresh the goals of the villains, because in this issue they focus on fighting until one side falls.

