A few hours ago we let you know that Spider-Man: Miles Morales It was an expansion of the popular Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4. This was revealed by Simon Rutter, executive vice president of business for Sony Interactive Entertainment in Europe. Of course, the news disappointed the people who yesterday showed emotion during the presentation of the PlayStation 5. However, Sony and Insomniac Games have rectified the information to make it clear: we are facing a completely new game.

Jason Schreier, one of the most respected and trusted journalists in the video game industry, was the first to bring forward the good news: « Spider-Man Miles Morales is not an expansion, upgrade, or remastering, despite comments from an executive at Sony this morning, a source told Bloomberg News. Neither is it Spider-Man 2. It is a new and independent game. similar to what Uncharted: The Lost Legacy was«

NEWS: Spider-Man Miles Morales is * not * an expansion or enhancement or remaster, despite Sony executive’s comments this morning, a source tells Bloomberg News. Nor is it Spider-Man 2. It is a brand-new, standalone game similar in scope to Uncharted Lost Legacy. – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 12, 2020

Shortly after Insomniac Games, through his Twitter account, joined the clarifications: « Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. We will reveal more about this independent game at a later date. « One person asked if the title was, then, a remastered version, but the California-based studio made it clear again: » It’s an independent game. « Rutter made a communication mistake and it will stay.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. We will reveal more about this standalone game at a future date. # MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/GOTAvNhUaF – Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 12, 2020

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a ‘spin-off’ like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy was at the time

With Schreier’s example of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy we can better understand what Insomniac’s proposal will be like. It is a ‘spin-off’ based on the successful franchise, but with a totally independent campaign to the first Marvel’s Spider-Man. Therefore, it is not a sequel either, so surely in the coming years we will see a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 starring again Peter Parker. This will leave many fans of the arachnid superhero alone.

Although Sony did not reveal its specific release date, it did mention that it would be available in late 2020. Spider-Man: Miles Morales will most likely be a game that will accompany the PlayStation 5 on its market debut. And is that those in Japan need a title attractive enough to boost sales of their new hardware.