Miles Johns vs. Anderson Dos Santos rescheduled for UFC 265

After canceling within hours of UFC Vegas 31 for a positive for COVID-19 in the Brazilian team. The fight between Miles Johns and Anderson Dos Santos It already has a new date, the fight was rescheduled on the UFC 265 card.

The new date was confirmed by Mike Heck Jr. of MMA Fighting the afternoon of this Tuesday.

Johns, comes from knocking out Kevin Natividad on UFC Vegas 12. Before that victory, he was knocked out by Mario Bautista on UFC 247. The winner of Contender Series he will be looking for his first winning streak inside the Octagon. Thousands became known for his passage in LFA, where he was the organization’s bantamweight champion.

Saints, will try to get his first winning streak in the Octagon. After losing his first two bouts, the Brazilian submitted to Martin Day on UFC On ESPN 18. The paulista is known for his time on the regional circuit of Brazil and for his strong grappling, with 12 wins on the way to completion.

UFC 265 will be held on August 7 at the Toyota Center from Houston Texas.

