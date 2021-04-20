Miles Johns vs. Anderson Dos Santos added to UFC Fight Night on July 17

Feb 8, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Miles Johns (red gloves) before his fight against Mario Bautista (not pictured) during UFC 247 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The UFC Fight Night card on July 17 is already beginning to take shape. A bantamweight bout between Miles Johns and Anderson Dos Santos has been added to the billboard.

The match was confirmed by MMA Junkie Monday night.

Johns, comes from knocking out Kevin Natividad on UFC Vegas 12. Before that victory, he was knocked out by Mario Bautista on UFC 247. The winner of Contender Series He will be looking for his first winning streak inside the Octagon. Thousands became known for his passage in LFA, where he was the organization’s bantamweight champion.

Saints, will be looking to get his first winning streak in the Octagon. After losing his first two bouts, the Brazilian submitted to Martin Day on UFC On ESPN 18. The paulista is known for his time on the regional circuit of Brazil and for his strong grappling, with 12 wins on the way to completion.

UFC Fight Night July 17 will be held in a place to be defined.