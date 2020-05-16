Mileide Mihaile chooses stylish dress for boyfriend’s birthday party

In a tight dress, Mileide Mihaile celebrated her boyfriend’s 23rd birthday with an intimate party at home. The model bet on a barbecue with sweets, 2 cakes and more. For the occasion, the artist even wore a tight black dress with sparkle. Find out more details!

Mileide Mihaile threw a party to celebrate the birthday of her boyfriend, Neto Santos. The businessman turned 23 and received a surprise from his beloved on Friday (15). The digital influencer, who rocked the web when posting the first couple photo, organized an intimate party with 4 more family members, following the restrictions of isolation. The meeting took place on the balcony of the apartment, where the couple is undergoing social quarantine due to the coronavirus. For the occasion, the businesswoman bet on a tight black dress with neckline and shine and a powerful make-up.

Learn details of the intimate party organized by Mileide Mihaile

The intimate event featured 2 cakes, sweets, sparkling wine and balloons. Celebrating the special day, Mileide Mihaile even prepared a barbecue for her boyfriend. In a video released by Fábia Oliveira, the businesswoman appears excited, celebrating the special moment and singing ‘Congratulations’, in the version recorded by the presenter Xuxa Meneghel.

See the video of the party that Mileide Mihaile had to celebrate the birthday of her boyfriend Neto Santos pic.twitter.com/yOXnNasJcx – Fbia Oliveira (@OliveiraFabia_)

May 16, 2020

Mileide Mihaile declares himself to Neto Santos on birthday

Mileide Mihaile celebrated the new year of her boyfriend, Neto Santos, by sharing her first couple photo with the businessman on the web. In the caption, she paid tribute to him. “I love the harmony that we have since the first day that we look at each other and that it continues like this in every way. Today I want to wish your birthday to be filled with many happiness as you deserve. I will be by your side for everything and for fulfill all the dreams that burn in your heart. I love you well, well, very different cowboy, happy birthday “, celebrated.

More details about Mileide Mihaile’s relationship!

The courtship of Mileide Mihaile and Neto Santos began in early 2020. The couple even enjoyed the carnival together in Rio de Janeiro, when the muse paraded through Grande Rio. During the businesswoman’s stay in the Marvelous City, the couple even was photographed leaving Mrs Lam restaurant, in Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas, in the company of some friends. After that, the artist confirmed the relationship by sharing a photo with Neto Santos, a friend and son Yhudy.

Mileide Mihaile bets on quarantine exercises: ‘Immunity’

Mileide Mihaile did not abandon physical exercises in the quarantine. “I think one of the great lessons of this pandemic is to give more value to our health in general, because when we are taking care of our health, we are taking care of our immunity too”, he explained.

(By Ana Clara Xavier)

Mileide Mihaile chooses stylish dress for boyfriend’s birthday party