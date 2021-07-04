Milan, with an eye on Isco

07/04/2021 at 10:22 PM CEST

Real Madrid could find a way out for Isco Alarcon this same summer market, and it is that AC Milan has you on their list.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the ‘rossoneri’ club has tightened the fence on the Malaga player as a replacement for Hakan Çalhanoglu, who recently left for the northern Italian city’s biggest rival, Inter, after ending his contract with Milan.

Isco, who is currently 29 years old, ends his contract in 2022 and Madrid is clear that it is the last window in which he could get something of a cut for him. Isco enters the list of departures for the remodeling of the squad proposed by Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian, with a past at San Siro, could also help convince the midfielder.

Madrid and Milan have good relations and could continue their tune with another operation. For now, Florentino is in contact with the offices in Milan to repeat the transfer of Brahim, and the milanista club has also called him to ask about other players that the whites would have on the starting ramp such as Mariano, Ceballos, Jovic or Odriozola.

Milan hope that good relations will be transformed into successful negotiations and a good agreement, given the economic situation of many big clubs, among which are Madrid and Milan, two of the promoters of the Super League.

Isco has not had much prominence with Zidane in recent seasons and his departure would help Madrid to also lower the wage bill.