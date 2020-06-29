We will have a great match this Sunday, June 28, continuing with day 28 of the Serie A 2019-2020when the Milan seek to add a new victory that brings them closer to European competitions, but they will receive Rome which will come out with points to San Siro.

Time and Channel Milan vs Rome

Campus: San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy

Hour: 5:15 pm from Italy. 10:15 am from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 12:15 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 8:15 am PT / 11:15 am ET in the United States.

Channel: ESPN in Mexico and Latin America. ESPN + in the United States.

Milan vs Rome LIVE

The box of Milan You are having an irregular campaign, you need to step up if you want to reach European competitions. After 27 days they add 11 wins, 6 draws and have been beaten 10 times.

Il Diavolo comes from a resounding victory last day when they visited Lecce achieving a clear 1-4 with goals from Samu Castillejo, Giacomo Bonaventura, Ante Rebic and Rafael Leao.

For its part, the Rome He is also fighting for European competitions, but if he wants the Champions there is no margin for error. They have 14 wins, 6 draws and have been beaten in 7 duels.

The wolf comes from a good victory last day when they came from behind to beat Sampdoria 2-1 with a double of Edin Dzeko.

As he Milan as the Rome they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to take a step in the fight for Europe; In the general table we find Il Diavolo in seventh position with 39 points, while La Loba is fifth with 48 units in the A series. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Milan vs Rome.

Result: Milan vs Rome [Vídeo Resumen Goles] Round 28 Serie A 2019-2020

Summary video. Milan 2-0 Rome: