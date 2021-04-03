Milan summary and goals

04/03/2021 at 2:39 PM CEST

X. Serrano

The Milan from Pioli it’s a slide. Before the ‘Samp’ (1-1), the last sample. Hauge matched in 87 ‘the initial goal of Quagliarella and the ‘rossoneri’, harmless despite playing with one more from 59 ‘, ran into the stick in discount. The last misstep of a team that have added 11 of the last 24 possible points. Already lost the ‘Scudetto’, the Champions, indispensable objective in a summer in which Donnarumma, Ibra and Çalhanoglu they finish contract.

Milan

Donnarumma; Saelemaekers (Kalulu, 46 ‘), Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernández; Bennacer (Tonali, 60 ‘), Kessie; Castillejo (Hauge, 74 ‘), Çalhanoglu, Krunic (Rebic, 60’); Ibrahimovic.

Sampdoria

Audero; Bereszynski, Tonelli, Colley, Augello (Yoshida, 90 ‘); Candreva (Leris, 90 ‘), Thorsby, Silva, Damsgaard (Verre, 90’); Quagliarella (Keita Baldé, 84 ‘) and Gabbiadini (Askildsen, 63’).

Goals

0-1 M. 57 Quagliarella. 1-1 M. 87 Hauge.

Referee

Marco Piccinini. TA: Saelemaekers (45 ‘), Bennacer (50’) / Colley (32 ‘), Thorsby (39’), Candreva (73 ‘). TR: Silva (2A, 45 + 1 ‘and 59’).

Incidents

Game played behind closed doors at San Siro corresponding to matchday 29 of Serie A.

Post-stoppage matches always have an extra degree of unpredictability. The dynamics change, some rest and others wear out. Perhaps conditioned by this factor, the Milan-Samporia It did not start according to the expected script. Sent those of Ranieri, much better planted on the field and with the plan well studied. In those of Pioli, on the other hand, very few lights.

The Genoese team became strong in the medullary, forcing an avalanche of losses and punishing in speed. It’s of Ranieri a very vertical team, conceived to hit on the wings. He showed, above all, the left lane of Augello and Daamsgard. The Dane again demonstrated with his conductions why he is one of the revelations of the course in the A series.

The ‘Samp‘stepped on the area soon and was encouraged, to the despair of Donnarumma. The giant from Catellammare di Stabia supported the bad start of his team with reflections. First he slapped a pumped shot from Gabbiadini, then stopped a tame shot of Augello and, on the best occasion of the first half, flew to repel a header from Thorsby.

After half an hour, the Milan He took a step forward, never quite capturing his dominance at times. No auction between the three suits at halftime. The ‘Samp‘it was fixed, solid on all flanks, which revealed the lack of offensive resources on the’ rossonero ‘side. It was all based on sending high balls to Ibra or look for The O in band. The Swede was seen very lonely without Leao or Rebic behind. And the Frenchman, in static and without spaces, could not exploit his power. All too predictable.

The duel returned from the holiday with intact thickness, until a monumental error of The O unclogged it. The Gaul handed the leather to Quagliarella, who saw ahead of Donnarumma and the ball stung him first. The incombustible striker does not know how to score ugly goals. The ‘rossonero’ gift was immediately matched by the ‘blucerchiati’ painting, and Adrien silva he saw the second yellow in an avoidable and untimely tackle.

To the Milan He had 20 minutes in superiority to come back, but he continued to show the same deficiencies. Just the entrance of Rebic it provided energy and some fang. However, the ‘rossonero’ team did not give up and the tie came against in the last breath. Zlatan attended, Hauge he trimmed the goalkeeper and adjusted his shot to the post. Boosted by 1-1, the Milan could take the triumph in the final arreón. Audero saved a whiplash from Çalhanolgu and Kessie crashed with the stick. They woke up too late.