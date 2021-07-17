Milan sign Olivier Giroud

07/17/2021 at 1:24 PM CEST

.

Milan have officially announced the signing for the next two seasons of French striker Olivier Giroud, that comes to Italian football from English Chelsea.

The new striker “rossonero”, 34, will wear jersey 9.

Born in the French town of Chambéry on September 30, 1986, Giroud grew up in the Grenoble youth team and later made his first team debut in 2005.

After going through Istres and Tours, he reached the French first division with Montpellier, with whom he won the championship in the 2011/2012 season.

In the summer of 2012, he switched to Premier League when signing for Arsenal and six years later he went to Chelsea, a team with which he won a Champions League and a Europa League, among other trophies.

He made his debut for his country in 2011 and was part of the team that won the 2018 World Cup.