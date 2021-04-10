Milan overtakes Parma despite expulsion of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

04/10/2021 at 8:20 PM CEST

Marc Zapater

The Milan takes another step in the fight for A series and back to the Champions League after achieving an important and long-suffering victory against the Parma for 1-3. A match that seemed decided for the ‘rossoneri’ in the first half, but which was complicated by the expulsion in the second half of the Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

PAIR

ONE THOUSAND

Parma FC

L. Sepe; A.Conti (Chaka Traorè 85 ‘), M.Bani, R.Ragliolo, G.Pezzella (M.Busi 74’); D.Man, J.Kurtic, Hernani (A.Grassi 61 ‘); J.Kucka, G.Pellè, Y. Gervinho (Cornelius 46 ‘)

AC Milan

G.Donnarumma; P. Kalulu (M. Gabbia 78 ‘), S. Kjaer, F. Tomori, Theo Hernández; F. Kessié, I. Bennacer (S.Meïté 72 ‘); A.Saelemaekers (D.Dalot 72 ‘), H.Çalhanoglu (R.Krunic 77’), A.Rebić (Rafael Leao 84 ‘); and Z.Ibrahimovic

Goals

0-1 M.8 Ante Rebić. 0-2 M.44 F. Kessié. 1-2 M. 67 R. Gagliolo. 1-3 M. 94 Rafael Leao

Referee

F. Maresca. TA: Mattia Bani (10 ‘), Pezzella (37’), Gagliolo (38 ‘), J. Kucka (64’) / Calhanoglu (24 ‘), Theo Hernández (78’), F. Kessié (81 ‘) TR : Z.Ibrahimovic (61 ‘)

Incidents

Ennio Tardini. Behind closed doors.

The scoreboard was opened at the beginning of the match thanks to a team move and the connection, once again, of Ibrahimovic and of Rebi & cacute;.

The Swedish striker received the ball with his back to goal and, on top of the defense of the Parma, Zlatan faked with a first volley to turn around and get away from the defender on his left. Already in the front of the area, the Swede threatened to shoot again, but this time he managed to filter a ball to Rebi & cacute; to send the ball to the back of the net through the squad of the goal defended by Know.

Early goal that conditioned a match without much brilliance on the part of both teams and that without the Croatian’s goal, everything indicated that it would have cost Milan sweat and tears to score. A meeting, which as we say seemed stranded and that changed with the second goal of the ‘rossoneri’. The both of Kessie after receiving the ball inside the area after an association between Zlatan Y Theo Hernandez.

Despite not having been a military exhibition by the cadre of Stefano pioli, already at rest it seemed impossible that the Parma managed to come back on the scoreboard.

However, the second part was completely changed by expulsion of Zlatan Ibrahimovic after exchanging words with the referee Maresca, who considered them important enough to deserve the red card and expulsion. Let us remember that the last direct red card that Ibra saw in the A series dates back to a February 5, 2012 in the meeting between the Milan and the Naples.

After the expulsion, the match was complicated for the whole of Stefano Pioli, where thanks to the goal of Gagliolo, Parma put the 1 to 2 on the scoreboard and the Milan against the ropes.

Despite this, Pioli’s team managed to play very maturely with one less player on the pitch and managed to defend the scoreboard. Finally the young Rafael Leao he scored in the discount and put the 1-3 on the scoreboard to close the game.

With this, the ‘rossoneri’ take the 3 points of the Ennio Tardini, very important in the fight for the league against him Inter from Antonio Conte, who are still first in the classification.