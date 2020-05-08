The mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, became angry on Friday (8) with the movement of people in a bohemian area of ​​the city and threatened to “close” the region if there is no change in the behavior of the population.

At dusk last Thursday (7), images showed people fraternizing – many of them without protective masks – in Navigli, an area that houses Milan’s old canals and which is now known for its bustling nightlife.

Recordings recorded Milanese citizens sitting casually on the banks of the canals, less than a week after the national government relaxed the quarantine.

Since last Monday (4), Italians have been able to leave home to visit relatives and affective relationships and to buy take-out food in restaurants and bars, but meetings with friends and agglomerations, even if small, remain prohibited.

“Either things change today – not tomorrow, it’s an ultimatum – or I will close Navigli and the withdrawal services [de restaurantes]”said the mayor of Milan, adding that the farm’s images are” shameful “.

“It is even a little depressing for me to have to explain again what the situation is, but I say again: we are not only in a health crisis, we are also in a very deep socio-economic crisis. Milan needs to go back to work, to work!”, Sala pointed out.

The mayor also said he would not allow the “1% of headless Milanese” to harm the “other 99%”. The city of Milan is one of the main sources of contagion in the pandemic of the new coronavirus in Italy, and the province of the same name is the leader of cases in absolute terms in the country, with 20,900, according to the Civil Defense.

In relative indices, however, it is in 21st place (out of a total of 107), with 643 cases for every 100 thousand inhabitants. The ranking is led by Cremona, also in Lombardy, with 1,721 contagions / 100 thousand inhabitants.

In late February, Mayor Sala even supported a campaign that said that Italy’s financial capital could not stop. The video went viral on the web amid escalating cases in the country and after the government decided to confine the 11 cities that had registered the first contagions by internal transmission.

The play extols the “miracles” performed “every day” by the inhabitants of Milan and their “unthinkable rhythms” and “important results”. “Because, every day, we are not afraid. Milan doesn’t stop,” says the video. Sala, however, acknowledged being wrong in supporting the campaign.