Milan remain interested in the striker Everton Cebolinha, from Grêmio. According to the Italian newspaper La Stampa, despite the pandemic of the new coronavirus (covid-19) having damaged the clubs’ finances, the Milan team, which already made a proposal by the Brazilian in 2019, continues to monitor the player.

While interest in Everton remains alive, the publication says the division of the attacker’s federal rights could become an impasse for negotiation. The player’s manager, Gilmar Veloz, an investor and Fortaleza share the rights.

In 2019, when Milan signaled interest in the striker for the first time, the Italian club offered Grêmio 30 million euros (about R $ 135 million at the time). However, the team from Rio Grande do Sul refused the offer and asked for 40 million euros, (about R $ 181 million, at the time), to close the deal.

Milan know they are not the only one interested in the striker. Borussia Dortmund, from Germany and Everton, from England, also want the player. The German club wants to take the lead of the competitors. The team plans to introduce around 150 million euros (R $ 861.5 million, at the current price) in the next transfer window, and the Brazilian can be part of this investment.

On the other hand, Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti said in January that he wants to have the Brazilian on his team. These were the clubs that came closest to the striker. Napoli, from Italy, Atlético de Madrid, from Spain, and Beijing Guoan, from China, also consulted Tricolor Gaúcho, but negotiations have not evolved.

Everton Cebolinha has a relationship with Grêmio until 2023 and his severance penalty is around 120 million euros (R $ 690 million).

