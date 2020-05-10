Last Friday, Milan paid tribute to one of the club’s greatest legends: Franco Baresi. The ex-defender turned 60 and the Rossoneri board released a video on his website, of approximately 10 minutes, with images of the player’s career and a special interview on the anniversary of his eternal shirt 6.

In this sense, Baresi remained at Milan for 20 years as a player and became a legend, being considered one of the greatest defenders of the 20th century. Throughout his career, there were 719 matches and 33 goals, always defending the red-black colors. When he hung up his boots in 1997, the club retired shirt 6 and 70,000 people attended the San Siro.

Currently, the ex-player works at the club and, like Paolo Maldini, has a strong identification with the red-black shirt of the Milan team. During the video, the ‘Rossoneri of the Century’ was touched, told a little of his brilliant career and declared to the Italian club.

– Milan gave me everything. Thrilled, proud and I want to thank and embrace all the Rossoneri people – said Baresi.

Baresi played for Milan for 20 years and is considered one of the best defenders of the 20th century (Press Photo)

Photo: Lance!

For twenty years, the former player has won six Italian Championship titles, four Italian Super Cups, three Champions League titles, as well as two Intercontinental Cups and three European Super Cups.

With the Milan shirt, the ace was also vice of the Club World Cup on two occasions, in 1993 and 1994. In 93, by the way, he lost to São Paulo in the final 3-2 at the Tokyo National Stadium, in Japan.

In addition, he defended the colors of the Italian team at the World Cups of 1982, 1999 and 1994. In 1982, he was world champion, still on the reserve of coach Enzo Bearzot. Four years later, he was left out of the Mexico World Cup in 1986 because he refused to act as a midfielder.

In 1994, in turn, he was runner-up with Azurra, losing to Brazil, on penalties. At the time, the player Romário stopped, with great performance, but wasted one of the charges in that decision. His participation in World Cups is summarized in: a title, a vice and a third place, being one of the only players in history to have this performance.

Finally, the former defender won several individual awards such as the Silver Ball from France Football magazine in 1989 and a player of the century from Milan in 1999. Former teammate Paolo Maldini sent a message to Baresi.

– Dear Franco, happy birthday in your 60 years, an impressive feat. It’s amazing to think about how much time has passed since we first met. In all these years, you have been called in many ways: Franz, Piscinin … But you were always the Captain for me! From my first day at Milanello, I looked at you as an example that I needed to follow. His way of being always impressed me and taught me a lot: gestures instead of words! Big Franco, a big hug and best wishes, my friend – exalted Maldini.

