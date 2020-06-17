‘Save me’ faced one of his toughest afternoons on Tuesday with the announcement of unwanted news. Mila Ximénez entered through a phone call to disclose that he had been found to have lung cancer, which plunged the set of the program into a silence and palpable sadness through the screen. Jorge Javier Vázquez was in charge of talking to her and the first to try to convey encouragement.

« There are many people who are fighting, living together and defeating it« The presenter expressed, asking that all the members of the team be » very high « to send strength to their partner. His words especially appealed to Kiko Hernández, initially unable to open his mouth due to emotion. » What are you saying is true. In this moments you have to give encouragement and I have done the opposite« He recognized, because his friend Mila had been the one who had had to comfort him the day before when he communicated the diagnosis.

« I’m going to take your hand and I’m not going to let you go, we have to kill the bug, » Kiko promised. Mila Ximénez, on the other hand, surprised by his integrity and was convinced that he will fight until he defeats the disease. « A shit tumor is not going to stop me or my life« He affirmed with his characteristic harshness. » I am scared but we are going to make it, « she defended.

Kiko Matamoros also intervened by phone to « send Mila a huge kiss. » « I tell you in public and also in private, whatever it takes, really, you ask me because I love you and I want to be by your side« , was saying. « I was about to call you but I couldn’t do it, the only thing I wanted was to cry, sleep and think this was a fucking dream« Ximénez replied, getting excited.

Messages of encouragement from colleagues and friends

Lydia Lozano buried her differences with Mila and did not hesitate to apologize to her. « Sorry i love you« I guessed to pronounce between nerves and tears. María Patiño joined her colleagues in the feeling of hope: » I am convinced because I know, just as I sensed that something was wrong and I did not have the courage to face it with you, that this is a small obstacleOn the other hand, Mila acknowledged that she was receiving great support from Terelu Campos: « He knows a lot about this. »

Many are colleagues who have sent messages of encouragement to Mila after hearing the news of her cancer, some of whom have used social media to make their words public. Her great friends Suso Álvarez or Maestro Joao published memories with her, and even the latter made use of a video of his time in ‘El tiempo del consumo’: « You stay my dear friend, you stay yes or yesHugo Castejón also decided to put an end to the continuous conflicts that they had in ‘GH VIP 7’ and sent him an emotional message through his networks.

