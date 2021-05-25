Mila Ximénez, La Toya Jackson’s cache … the memes of the most international gala of ‘Mask Singer’

Fifteen minutes later than announced, this Monday Antena 3 premiered the second edition of Mask Singer. And he did it in style, unmasking La Toya Jackson, sister of the King of Pop. Nobody anticipated that it was she who was hiding under Menina, the most artistic character of the night.

So much so, that most of the comments on the networks focused so much on the difficulty of the characters, that according to the first gala predicted they won’t be as predictable as the first edition; as in surprise at seeing La Toya’s face.

And it is that, when the three members of the jury (Javier Ambrossi, Javier Calvo, José Mota and the newcomer, Paz Vega) pointed to international stars such as Jane Fonda, Andy MacDowell, Sharon Stone or Salma Hayek, a wave of skepticism swept through Twitter, which expected something much more local.

The networks joked that the contemporary Menina was the very Queen of England, Aramís Fuster for aristocratic lovers and languages ​​or Mila Ximénez, who had to dress in a daily save me as one of them, although without much illusion.

Once the identity of Menina was known, the jokes changed direction, going on to point out that, if it had been revealed, she would probably be the most international at the first gala, it was due to cache and budget issues.

The nostalgics of the first edition were also not lacking, especially the first unmasked, Georgina Rodríguez, whose If it were for me it remains in the collective imagination to this day.