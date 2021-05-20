Mila Ximénez brings out the positive side of her fight against cancer and reveals “the best gift” she has given her

Mila Ximénez continues her fight against cancer supported by her friends and family. The Sálvame collaborator, who since March he has not returned to his work and has almost disappeared from social networks, reappearing only to congratulate Belén Esteban for the launch of her brand of food products, she is not going through her best moment.

But you have to get the positive part out of everything, and the journalist has done it. Thus, he has confessed what lesson he has learned in this battle against the disease, which, in addition, has taught him something.

“Being cared for and protected by my people is the best gift I have received from this disease. I have dozens of hands that do not let go”, he has told ABC.

A good lesson that surely helps Mila to continue in good spirits in its process against the disease.

Friends by his side are not lacking. The last to accompany her to the doctor have been Belén Esteban and, before that, Belén Rodríguez.

A few days ago, Mila could be seen enjoying a meal and the sunny day with her friend and colleague Belén Rodríguez and with another friend, the same ones who, days later, accompanied her to La Luz Hospital for a check-up.