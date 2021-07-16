Mila Kunis is back to acting and looks sensational

Mila Kunis is far from home, but the sacrifice is worth it, as she is filming one more movie in her career.

Mila Kunis is fortunate to have married a man she loves and who loves her back, Ashton Kutcher; And besides, she has managed to build a solid family by her side, with the arrival of her sons Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood, so we could assume that she is quite lucky.

However, Mila can now ensure that luck is smiling on her in the broad sense of the word, as the actress is in Toronto, Canada filming the movie “Luckiest girl alive”, that is, “The luckiest girl”.

Although the world is alert for the variants of Covid-19 and the reactions that could cause, the cinematographic plans of many productions have not stopped, including those of this film that will be transmitted through Netflix.

In the plot, Mila plays the editor of a girls’ magazine in New York, who despite having had a difficult adolescence manages to achieve her dreams. It may seem like a trite topic, but surely with Mila’s spark, it will be different and fun.