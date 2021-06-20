Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Relationship Timeline

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s relationship timeline reads like a romantic comedy, which makes sense since they’ve both starred in them. Mila and Ashton went from being co-stars on That 70s Show to being married with two kids. There’s a lot you might not know about the private couple, so we decided to compile all the milestones (and cute moments!) From their relationship stemming from the late ’90s to now. No need to thank us, we gotchu.

Kevin WinterGetty Images

1998

The future lovebirds meet as costars for That 70s Show. The show runs from 1998 to 2006. Their characters, Jackie and Michael, are onscreen love interests and fun fact: Ashton is Mila’s first kiss … ever.

“I was like, ‘Oh, he’s so cute, it’s the Calvin Klein model,” Mila later tells People in 2001. “Then I was like,’ I have to kiss him? ‘ I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him. ”

Mitchell GerberGetty Images

“I’m the first guy she kissed? Oh my god, I had no idea,” he tells People that same year. “I’m so glad I didn’t know that or it would’ve been too much pressure.”

2005

Ashton leaves The 70s Show before the show wrapped. But, don’t worry! He keeps in touch with Mila via (… wait for it) AIM.

“We’d always kept in touch on like AIM … so we always kept in touch since after ’70s,” she reminisces during a 2016 Elle interview. “We’d pop up on each other’s thing and be like ‘Hey, oh my god! How are you? How’s life?’ ‘Like everything’s good!’ ‘Great!’ [I wasn’t thinking about him romantically], no, not at all! “

In September, Ashton marries Demi Moore and Mila is still dating her ex-boyfriend, Macaulay Culkin.

2011

Mila and Ashton become single in the same year, which is, um … convenient. Ashton splits from Demi and announces the news on Twitter, writing, “Marriage is one of the most difficult things in the world and unfortunately sometimes they fail.”

Mila and longtime boyfriend Macaulay also call it quits after dating since 2002. Years later, Mila speaks out about their split on an episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert. She admits that it was “a horrible, horrible breakup,” adding, “I f * cked up.”

Christopher PolkGetty Images

She explains, “I was an ass in my 20s and I’ll be the first to admit it. And that’s something that took me a long time to come out and be like, ‘Yeah, you know what, I was a dick,’ and accept it and I own it now. “

January 2012

Sparks fly between Mila and Ashton a year after their respective splits. They reunite at the Golden Globes and then Mila attends his house party later that year.

“I think I was smoking cigarettes at the time, and I was still a smoker,” Ashton tells Elle. “And she had quit smoking and she was like, she wanted me to like shotgun a cigarette smoke so she could breathe it in and I was like, ‘All right.’ And I started doing this. And gradually through the night, it got closer and closer and closer … It was kind of obvious that things were happening. “

C FlaniganGetty Images

Mila draws a comparison to her movie, Friends With Benefits, and Ashton’s nearly-identical movie, No Strings Attached.

“It was the first time ever that I ever slept over at a guy’s house since becoming single. He didn’t let me leave. At two in the morning, I was like ‘I’m going to call an Uber.’ And he was like, ‘You’re crazy’ and I was like, ‘BYE.’ When I was single, I was so adamant about never staying at a guy’s house, that I was like peacing out. And he was like, ‘You’re not leaving.’ And that was the first time [I didn’t,]”She says on the WTF podcast.” I did a movie called Friends With Benefits. He did a movie that was very similar called No Strings Attached. We lived our movies out. We were just like, let’s just hook up. Let’s have fun. We’re both single. We both trust each other. Everything’s great. “

April 2012

Aaaaand then they moved in together. “I was like, you know what, I actually care about you. I don’t want to mess anything up so I’m just going to walk away before it becomes too much,” Mila continues on the podcast. “And he was like, ‘Got it.’ And the next day, he showed up to my house and he was like, ‘Move in with me’ and I said, ‘OK.’ “

February 2014

Mila and Ashton are engaged !!! Hearts everywhere explode from seeing Mila step out with a massive rock on. that. finger. “Ashton and Mila have talked about getting married for quite a while,” a source tells People.

Noel VasquezGetty Images

May 2014

More good news: Mila announces on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she and Ashton are expecting their first child together.

September 2014

Mila and Ashton welcome their daughter, Wyatt Isabelle, on September 30.

July 2015

They tie the knot on July 4, which is a … patriotic choice. Mila later admits that she hadn’t considered marriage before, but that the Supreme Court’s decision to recognize same-sex marriage made her reevaluate.

“Commitment sounded great, but I didn’t believe in marriage,” she later tells Elle. “I grew up in West Hollywood, and my brother has reminded me that when I was like 12, I said, ‘When gay people can get married, then I’ll get married.’ I was ahead of my time. The Supreme Court decision [on same-sex marriage came down], and that’s when Ashton and I got married. “

November 2016

Mila and Ashton welcome their second child (a son!) Named Dimitri Portwood Kutcher.

March 2020

During the pandemic, they give their first joint interview since doing press for That ’70s Show. “I think we’re silly at home,” Mila said on the Teach Me Something New podcast. said. “We’re very goofy parents when it comes to our children. But … none of that’s skill, I think that’s just being idiots. Like, I think we’re very comfortable with ourselves acting a fool at home.”

February 2021

Mila and Ashton appear in a hilarious Super Bowl ad for Cheetos, where he asks his wife if she stole his Cheetos, She denies it, but the orange dust tells a different story.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Then Shaggy, who sings “It Wasn’t Me,” appears and tells her to tell him it wasn’t her. Ashton then starts singing all of the places where she was eating his Cheetos.

Name a more iconic duo— I’ll wait.

You love all the deets on celeb couples. So do we! Let’s talk through them all here.

