Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher could get divorced, the problems are getting worse

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, the couple of the moment that everyone loves, could separate According to various rumors that have emerged in recent weeks, they say they have serious problems.

According to several international media, they assure that the couple has serious problems because of the construction of his new house.

This has undoubtedly caused great controversyShe is one of the favorite couples in Hollywood, and now she is going through one of her strongest crises ever seen before.

It should be noted that from the beginning Endless rumors have emerged from their relationship. separation, so this is nothing strange.

However on all past occasions the couple has denied the rumors, and now a media outlet assures that close sources of the couple confirm that things are not going well this time.

Mila and Ashton have apparently had strong problems for the house of your dreamsSince the restoration and design expenses of the new house have brought great expenses and has considerably affected their family finances.

The mega complex they are building is costing a fortune and is causing a lot of lawsuits between them, ”says one publication.

Friends of the couple assure that if they are apart so there could be a possibility that they won’t even share their new home.

As if that were not enough, the rumor has circulated on social networks that in the next edition of a magazine it will bring exclusive details of the alleged breakup, even if it were only rumors, so it is expected to be false.

As you will remember, Mila and Ashton met when they both worked on the television series That’s 70 show in 1998, but until 2012 started a relationship and now they have two beautiful children.