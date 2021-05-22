Miki Esparbé: “It makes me get offered different things like ‘The innocent one'”

Miki Esparbé’s first paid job as an actor was something very curious: he infiltrated with a hidden camera at public events for ‘Salvados’, the laSexta program. At that time he had not yet been in box office such as ‘Perdiendo el norte’ nor had he been nominated for the Gaudí Awards for ‘The one-eyed king’ and ‘The distances’.

“I did an archive casting for El Terrat, and six months later they called me to do an interview with Andreu directly”Esparbé tells us in the Sesión golfa podcast, where he went to present ‘Reyes de la noche’. You already know what Andreu refers to. They told him to prepare a character and the test would consist of improvising a situation with Buenafuente. No pressure. “I prepared myself a very bizarre and absurd character: a guy who specialized in rubber bands, erasers, chicken rubbers … A bullshit of a character. Andréu played Jesús Quintero, and then he interviewed me as if I were an actor who I had just made a movie that had hit him, and he was a journalist who had no idea. We left there with very good feelings and we understood each other very well, and a week later they called me to start on ‘Saved’, which I was beginning to do weekly broadcast “.

This is how Esparbé got his first paid job in the industry, although it was sporadic: “one capsule a month. I kept serving drinks.” That has been more than 10 years, and things have changed a lot. El de Manresa has just premiered one of the most successful Spanish series of the moment, ‘El Inocente’, and the aforementioned Movistar + series, which is one of the best so far this year. In it, he is the co-protagonist with Javier Gutiérrez: both recreate the mythical enmity on the airwaves between José María García and José Ramón de la Morena. Well, they are inspired by it, of course, any resemblance to reality is purely coincidental.

Nothing conformist

“I am not at all conformist as an actor, I do not like to stay in one place and only exploit that place because I get bored. It makes me a lot when they offer me different ones like ‘The innocent’“, Esparbé tells.” In our industry many times what happens is that they offer you places where they have already seen you. It is normal. Sometimes you are lucky that they give you things that you can creatively explore further and go further, and others that are closer to you, and they don’t have to be better or worse for that “.

His role in ‘The innocent’, the Netflix series directed by Oriol Paulo, is very far from the rest of his career. “He is a very dark character, very unkind, which is a terrain in which they have seen me more. This is a tyrant.” He was not the first choice for the role, in fact Paulo proposed him to play another character in the series: “But I told him to look for a smaller character with a more peculiar profile. And then the possibility arose, we did a test for the platform and the casting director to see it. And we tried it. Everyone agreed, and there was a consensus that allowed us to explore. I will not tire of thanking them because these types of bets allow you to get out of your comfort zone. “