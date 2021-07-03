Mikey Garcia vs. Regis Prograis, in advanced negotiations

There is no need to have a belt in play for a fight to be interesting.

Good proof of this is the fight that Eddie Hearn intends to organize between Mikey Garcia (40-1, 30 KO) (pictured) and Regis Prograis (26-1, 22 KO). Both fighters will face off at a contract weight of 65,300 kg (144 pounds), with Garcia coming down and moving up from super lightweight Prograis.

Garcia explained that he had no problem returning to super lightweight, as his main goal in welterweight was to be able to fight Manny Pacquiao.

Prograis stated that if he couldn’t have a rematch with unified champion Josh Taylor, boxing with Garcia is the most important match he can put on.