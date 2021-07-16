Mikel Merino surrenders to Pedri

07/16/2021

Pedri’s season is for framing. The Barça midfielder is about to finish a dream campaign, being a fundamental piece in Ronald Koeman’s Barça, becoming fixed on Luis Enrique’s plans in the European Championship and, now, he will be one of the pillars of the Spanish Olympic team .

Mikel Merino will be one of the 22 members who will be part of the national Olympic team and will share a dressing room with Pedri. “He has caught it all very quickly at such a young age. He has incredible merit with that ability and character, he has enormous talent and a great future ahead of him.”, said the Real Sociedad footballer in the run-up to the friendly match against the Japanese team.

The canary has played practically everything this season. Accumulate 58 games between the League, the Cup, the Champions League, the Spanish Super Cup and the Euro Cup. He only failed the European appointment against Ferencvaros on the fifth day of the Champions League group stage and against Eibar on the last day of LaLiga, when Koeman gave him rest and the championship was already decided.

During the Olympic Games it will add, at least, six more games: double confrontation against Egypt, Honduras and Australia. If the Olympians pass the group stage barrier, the Blaugrana could scrub all 70 games in a single season at 18 years old.

LaLiga will kick off on Sunday, August 15, precisely, against Mikel Merino’s Real Sociedad. A match in which, in all probability, Pedri will not be able to participate, since he has not yet enjoyed his well-deserved vacation and he is expected with the season already started.