Landa, in the time trial of the last Vuelta a Andalucía, last February Luis Angel Gomez / Photogomezsport / BettiniPhoto © 2020

Surely there is a better way to start a new contract than that of Mikel Landa (Murgia, Álava, December 13, 1989), who, one month after wearing the Bahrain-McLaren colorful jersey, suffered a hit while training, and two months and a half later, like more than 3,000 million people in the world, he forgot about abuses, cars and roads confined to his home in the company of a roller. After two years at Movistar sharing the header with Nairo and Valverde, it is the beginning of the new exile for the Spanish cyclist who awakens the most expectations even when the mountains appear in the great laps, his fifth team in 11 years of professional career after Euskaltel (2011 -2013), Astana (2014 and 2015), Sky (2016 and 2017) and Movistar (2018 and 2019). “I have a very powerful team, eager to grow, looking after me, and I’m at the best moment of my career,” says the Alava rider in front of the Tour (August 29 to September 20) in a telephone interview. . “I have a lot of lessons learned and I think I am very mature. I am eager to demonstrate more, to take advantage of this moment that is coming now ”.

Question. It’s easy to imagine 10 weeks of confinement crossing out days on the calendar …

Answer. We have been going for days, yes. At first we did not imagine what we were going to be at home, but then, in the end, we have become used to it.

P. Was he as desperate as a tweet he passed seemed to be in which he pretended to smash the roller in the garden of his home in Murgia with an ax?

R. Not so much, no, I wanted to do something fun, without more. You have to be up to date, but, well, I have not taken the roller so badly here in town …

P. Because you, exactly, are not the ones who enjoy using the roller …

R. The truth is that no, but, well, I have had injuries, clavicles, a vertebra … It was not the first time that I ate a few weeks of roller and I have been doing quite well.

P. And it will have given you an appetite to eat all the surrounding mountains now that you can leave home …

R. And so much. I have enjoyed very much all the corners that I have here through the valley, all the ups and downs, through the Zulla valley, Amurrio, the town of my coach, Aritz Arberas, Orduña … I came out with the best spring, When everything is more beautiful and I enjoy twice as much, come on … These first trainings are not very demanding, but they are being very rewarding after one hour or two hour roller sessions, the day you do four on the road, even if they are not very intense, they show. It will be necessary to improve to find balance in all the aspects that make you pedal.

P. And have you felt as badly as you feared or worse after 60 days of confinement?

R. A little as expected. We made a planning to maintain and make the roller bearable, putting a little intensity and it has not left me a bad point, the truth. Now we must find a good transition to the road and continue working.

P. Mentally, how do you feel about next season, with the Tour in September?

R. The desire to compete again is so great that I forget the fear of what could happen with the virus. We are in good hands, there are many people who look for us and surely if there are no guarantees that the chances of contagion will be minimal they will not let us participate. I leave that aspect to others and I get involved in mine, which is to want to run again as soon as possible and good races. Have a minimal calendar.

P. I mean, we are talking about the Tour …

R. With the panorama that has remained, we must prioritize even more the objectives and since the beginning of the year the team and I have worked with the objective of a good Tour, and we will continue on that path.

P. A Tour that finally comes as the sole leader of a team without people having to talk about tricephalia or gregarious restrained by the leader … In your eleventh year as a professional have you reached your destination?

R. When I started riding my bike I never ran with the idea of ​​reaching this one day, but, well, I had the opportunity and, look, today I have a very powerful team that can help me and I think that together we are going to do something nice .

P. It is not a bad time to be alone, given what you are experiencing these days and your own cycling experience: Carapaz telling that in the Movistar the knives flew, Froome with jealousy of Egan Bernal. The cohabitation of leaders is becoming increasingly complicated, but it is inevitable. Do you think it is more because the teams always want to make sure of a plan B or because the riders prefer to be leaders with a safety net?

R. There’s a little bit of everything. It is difficult to find a great team without a leader already … There are so many people so good and so close to winning, and the differences are so minimal that any gesture of one day helped you a little more than you should, another day you help me you … can make a difference. We are all empowered to do something interesting and we all fight for that opportunity.

P. His career is an example of that, of course: you who have to stop for Aru to win a Giro, you Froome does not allow you to get on the podium of the Tour and you have to be part of the Movistar tricefalia with Valverde and Nairo and who until Carapaz overtakes him in the Giro … What would his career have been like if he had been more leader in the three teams, Astana, Sky and Movistar?

R. Each experience has given me something and has brought me to what I am today. In Astana it could not be otherwise than it was because I got there from the disappearance of Euskaltel and I always felt very grateful. The first year they trusted me and took me to Giro y Vuelta, and I repeated the second. At the Giro I found myself stronger than Aru, but I was going there to help him, right? And from the beginning he had the commitment to contest the general …

P. But you won two mythical stages in the memory of Pantani, Mortirolo and Madonna di Campiglio …

R. It was the first time he had performed like this in a great lap and nobody trusted that it could be like this until the end. The team opted for Aru and that’s it. And I’ve never thought about it more because I see it as unfair even. It was so because it had to be.

P. With Froome?

R. The first year in Sky things did not go as I wanted; the second, a fall in the Giro changed my goals. I went to the Bounce Tour, to help Froome, and it turns out that I am very, very strong on the mountain. You want, but you have agreed to go to the Tour to help and you have to keep your word …

P. What about the Movistar tripartite?

R. The tripartites, we have seen that they have not been very effective … Little else. My experience at Movistar has been very positive. Despite everything that may have seemed, I am very grateful to my two years there, to the way they work, to the people I have met, colleagues and directors, who are the best I have seen in my career. And, from the beginning I knew where I was going. Nairo and Alejandro were already there when I went and I can’t get mad about that. That later I wanted to gain a little more confidence and have my chance. yes. Now, look, I have a new opportunity, with no other leader at my side to take responsibility down, and see what comes out.

P. 30 years, 10 professional, five different teams … Imagine that you have in front of you the 21-year-old Euskaltel boy who amazed the world winning in the Neila Lakes in August 2011. What advice would you give him that he misses having received ?

R. I would tell him to take advantage of a few more opportunities, that time passes quickly and, uffff, you have to take advantage of all the moments, all the moments …

P. Contador could not, but you were Pantani, attacking in the mountains with his hands down and won solo great stages … did you think that his career could be that, that of a queen stage winner and build himself like this, with a few flashes?

R. But the teams no longer leave … All the teams want to compete in the Tour, they all want generals, and it is very difficult to stay in something halfway, because perhaps they no longer have enough visibility or recognition so that the teams can afford people of that level.

P. How hungry do you get to Bahrain-McLaren, where you occupy Nibali Square? Do you need to show that nowhere have you had the opportunity to show who you are 100%? Does it make you dizzy?

R. When they took us to visit McLaren I realized what McLaren is … Until then you hear it, formula 1 … and you have an idea, but when they transmitted their history, their way of working, I realized what It really was, and that I was facing the opportunity of my life.

P. And so that nothing is easy, this decisive point comes in the strangest year of his life: on February 1 he is hit by a car, he can only run the Tour of Andalusia, where only Fuglsang, the eve of Paris-Nice, can tells her nothing about the coronavirus, and then, confinement and a Tour in September …

R. I got a scare on February 1, yes, and I forced to be in Andalusia and then I had to stop because of the inconvenience. But it gave me confidence to see me go again and I keep that memory. And wanting to start again.