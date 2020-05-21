documentary about the 2019 Movista seasonr, Pablo Lastras came to say of Mikel Landa that “he always wants to be the leader but he doesn’t get it anywhere”. Coming from Lastras, it’s hard to know if it was a cruel comment or just a random reflectionBut in part it hit the nail on the head: Landa has always been a difficult saddle ass and seems to need the change as a motivation to move forward in his career. Just turned 30, the Alava rider has already played in six professional teams: since its inception in Orbea and Euskaltel until its explosion in Astana, Sky or Movistar, almost nothing. “data-reactid =” 23 “> In Movistar’s glorious documentary on the 2019 season, Pablo Lastras came to say of Mikel Landa that “he always wants to be the leader but he doesn’t get it anywhere”. Coming from Lastras, it’s hard to know if it was a cruel comment or just a random reflectionBut in part it hit the nail on the head: Landa has always been a difficult saddle ass and seems to need the change as a motivation to move forward in his career. Just turned 30, the Alava rider has already played in six professional teams: since its inception in Orbea and Euskaltel until its explosion in Astana, Sky or Movistar, almost nothing.

Landa is lately on promotion: on social media and in newspapers. He seems sincerely happy and there is a point of tenderness in his statements: "I am at the best moment of my career". Convinced that important things are coming, that this podium on the Tour this year does not escape. That there won't be a Fabio Aru or a Chris Froome or a Richard Carapaz to steal the limelight. On the contrary, it will be the others who work for him, those who leave him well placed in the last port, just before his attack making the bike dance, gripping the handlebar underneath like his idol Pantani.

