Lydia Lozano assured that Ylenia was still alive. “data-reactid =” 24 “>‘ Save me ’invited Mikel Barsa, former representative of Al Bano at the time Lydia Lozano assured that Ylenia was still alive. The Telecinco program continues to exploit the vein of audience that still gives the morbidity of the case of Ylenia Carrisi and the enormous blunder of Lydia Lozano. Although just two days ago they pointed out that the journalist’s source was Ricardo Zucchi, yesterday we heard him speak for the first time. However, now the Carrisi case takes a new twist and that is that ‘Save me’, without Lydia’s presence on the set, invited Mikel Barsa, a former representative of Al Bano who assures that Lydia was not at all misguided and that, as Al Bano did not want to know anything about the information that came to him from around the world about his missing daughter, it was he who managed them. supporting his theory that Ricardo Zucchi was not his source and that, if their source is known, everyone would be amazed and understand why Lydia launched into giving Al Bano such information in ‘Salsa Rosa’. “data-reactid =” 28 “> Mikel claims to have had crucial information in the case of Ylenia Carrisi and also throws a cable to Lydia supporting her theory that Ricardo Zucchi was not her source and that, if her source were known, everyone would be amazed and understand why Lydia launched into giving such information to Al Bano in ‘Salsa Rosa’ . However, Mikel has said that if Lydia comes to the set and gives him permission, he has no problem revealing the name of this informant and, in fact, yesterday he showed Jorge Javier his phone number – without a name – so that he could see that He can still be contacted although, to this day, they are no longer related.

Its font is really good. If I said his name you would all believe it. Lydia played in the first division and the others in third.She was the only one who could have come. Other reporters such as Antonio Montero signed up when Lydia raised the issue. ”” Data-reactid = “34”> With these inquiries, the program will be investigated again since Mikel assures: “The source of Lydia is very good.” and states vehemently: “Do not hesitate. Its font is really good. If I said his name you would all believe it. Lydia played in the first division and the others in third. She was the only one who could have come. Other reporters like Antonio Montero signed up when Lydia unleashed the issue. “

Barsa assures that Telecinco itself boycotted Lydia Lozano at the time and that, although he does not want to get involved in this because it is delicate, he does not consider it to be a closed case given that there is no body and “it is very easy to leave a place when you know that they look for you ”, although he also maintains that today he believes 95% that Ylenia has passed away, but that 5% remains that she may still be alive.