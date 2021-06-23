Mikel Azcona’s Cupra e-Racer makes history

How is the PURE ETCR made up?

This sister competition, but electric, the WTCR (World Touring Car) has, for now, three brands: Cupra, Alfa Romeo and Hyundai. The teams are made up of two drivers and all brands have two cars on the grid. Mikel Azona shares a team with Mattias Ekstrom, which ended third the weekend with 69 points.

The race format is as follows: starts on Friday with the free practice, which divides the 12 drivers into two groups by drawing. The competition will remain like this for the rest of the day and the six riders of the group will face each other. On Saturday the first 15-minute race is run, which will be repeated below and is called Pool A. The second test on Saturday is a 12-minute two against two and three are made for each group.

All this is adding points to the pilot based on his result. In the end, on Sunday you race with the six riders who have played in the group. It is a 20 minute race with the maximum power of the cars, which is 670 hp, which resulted in a 7-lap test.

The Basque rider led all the tests that put him in front, wearing the colors of the Zengő Motorsport X CUPRA team. What’s more, on Sunday he had to leave the last of his group after suffering a puncture in the previous classification. As he tells himself: “The Cupra has been fast all weekend and the team has done a great job. It’s an excellent way to start the season. “Jordi Gené, also a Spanish driver, finished fourth at the weekend and Nagy, the other driver from the Zengő team, had 31 points in the overall standings.