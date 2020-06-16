Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has insisted that he is positive about captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s worrying contract situation.

The club’s top scorer has just a year left to run on his current deal and they are keen to tie him down to a long-term extension.

However, Aubameyang has cast doubt on his own future in London, telling Telefoot in France that ‘a turning point’ awaited with his next move.

That said, his current coach revealed that talks have been ongoing with the player and he is upbeat about the prospects of a renewal.

“We have had many discussions with Pierre, his family and his agent. I’m pretty positive we can find the right agreement with all parties, ”Arteta said at a virtual press conference ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Manchester City.

“It is our responsibility to make him feel that this is the right next step in his career.

if (typeof (jQuery) == “function”) {(function ($) {$. fn.fitVids = function () {}}) (jQuery)};

jwplayer (‘jwplayer_KVx8F57D_ALJ3XQCI_div’). setup (

{“playlist”: “https: / / content.jwplatform.com / feeds /KVx8F57D.json”, “ph”: 2}

);

“For us to do that he needs to feel valued and I think he needs to feel that he belongs to us and we want him.

“He really needs to believe that we can take this club forward the way we want to do.

“He’s going to be a key player to do that. At the moment, I’m extremely happy with how he’s been performing and behaving.

⏪ The winning strike from our last @PremierLeague outing… 🎺 @LacazetteAlex pic.twitter.com/tYTczipMb1 – Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 15, 2020

“I have a really good relationship with him where we can discuss a lot of things face to face. As far as I’m aware, he’s happy at the club. ”

Aubameyang has been an unstoppable force for the Gunners since arriving two-and-a-half years ago from German giants Borussia Dortmund.

During that time, the 30-year-old has netted 61 goals in 97 appearances in all competitions.