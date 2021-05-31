Mikel Arriola regretted the appearance of the “forbidden cry” in Mexico vs Iceland

The Mexican National Team returned to USA for his friendly against Iceland and the Mexican fans also did the same, although he ended up leaving a bad taste in his mouth when he made use of the “forbidden cry” when the rival goalkeeper cleared.

On this issue, Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX, pointed out that more work is needed in this type of stadium to raise awareness among fans, since the only one that ends up being harmed is the National Team.

“Yes, the truth is that in Mexico people know it and it is no longer a generalized issue; stadiums have the ability to identify who is screaming; The protocol is that the referee stops the match and then the commissioner in the stadium locates the people who are generating it; in any case, the minority, and there the measures are taken to remove these people from the stadium. If this persists, sanctions are applied in the stadium “

Arriola stressed that in the Liga MX duels a lot has been done and has managed to reduce the number of cases that occur throughout the season, something that will have to be done with the Tri games, both in Mexico and in USA.

“Well yes, but I am sure that we must continue to insist. What we see is that there is also the protocol of the national team matches, it is an issue that was agreed with FIFA, and I tell you, in Mexico we are doing well, since the protocol has a preventive part of training and education, and when it happens, what do you have to do to make the screaming stop “

