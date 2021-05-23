Mikel Arriola highlights Pachuca’s transparency in the overcrowding problem in his stadium

Mikel Arriola, president of the MX League, highlighted the transparency with which the Club Pachuca board handled the case of the overcrowding at the Hidalgo stadium, during the first leg of the semifinals against the Blue Cross in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Also read: MLS or Liga MX: Reinforcement in sight, Willian Borges is free; How much do you charge?

Pachuca reacted transparently, accepting that there were failures in the process, “was part of Mikel Arriola’s message.

The president of the highest Mexican soccer circuit, spoke prior to the final of the champion of champions of the Liga de Expansión MX, where he recognized the way in which the Tuzos board acted due to the problem of the excess of fans they had.

Also read: Danik Michell falls in love with his followers with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit

The Hidalgo stadium of the Pachuca Club had more fans than were allowed by the government due to health problems, in addition, it did not have the health material that is requested, so it is a stadium that was vetoed for a game by these actions.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content