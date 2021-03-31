Mike Winkeljohn thinks Jon Jones will finish Francis Ngannou

From left to right: Greg Jackson, Jon Jones and Mike Winkeljohn | Image: Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC

Everybody is waiting for it to be confirmed the Jon Jones (26–1) vs. Francis Ngannou (16–3) for UFC World Heavyweight Championship. But at the moment there does not seem to be an approach for that to happen. Meanwhile, Derrick Lewis (24–7) waits to know if he will be the one who has the starting opportunity. Waiting for more information, it’s time to get to know the opinion of Mike Winkeljohn, coach of «Bones», about what would happen in said fight (via Submission Radio).

Mike Winkeljohn defends Jon Jones

«I hope Jon Jones just hits a home run. I have no doubt about it. You know what? It is about Jon imposing his will and fighting where he wants, and that the fight is not where he does not want. So it's all about Jon Jones' mindset and how smart he is. Jon is huge now.