Jon Jones & Mike Winkeljohn

Mike Winkeljohn He believes that we will have billboards of 20 fights in the UFC to make up for the time lost by the coronavirus pandemic.

With the coronavirus stopping the world of sports, UFC He had to postpone three events and the status of his upcoming billboards is unknown. But, Dana White He assured that all fighters will finalize their already scheduled fights.

“Dana said and promised us all to have three fights”, said Winkeljohn to BJ Penn.com “Dana has done some things that require guts and he is the type to do it.”.

One possible option is to have multiple events in one week. However, for Winkeljohn, says that it doesn’t make sense in terms of costs to the UFC. Instead, He believes that the organization will have much longer billboards.

“We don’t know if we will have multiple events in one week or only one long event. If it was me, and I was playing in Las Vegas, I would do more fighting at an event and make up for it that way. ”he explained Winkeljohn. “It keeps the cost low since they don’t have to get different areas or maintain the Octagon twice in a week. They can only have some PPV. They will seek to reduce their costs and hopefully help the fighters. “

Mike Winkeljohn unknown where the events will take place. But do you think UFC 249 And the next events will happen so that the fighters have money in this difficult phase.

“I think so. These boys receive no money and this is their only source of income and they have bills to pay. So many fighters need to fight now, “ said. “I like the fact that Dana is trying to save them and give her a way to earn money.”

Even though Winkeljohn Expecting events to happen, he admits he is concerned about the trip if they have to carry them around the corners.

“There is no doubt that the travel situation is the scary part. It really all depends on which airport we have to go to “, Indian. “I am not afraid of that. But, I don’t want to go back asymptomatic and give it to my parents who are over 80 years old. I hope this is resolved quickly. ” It concluded.