The rumor mill around the return of Mike Tyson It is getting stronger since the American confirmed that he is preparing to return to the ring in the coming months. In recent weeks, there have been several promoters and fighters who have offered significant sums of money to confront him, but no combat has yet been formalized in which the legendary boxer appears.

Listen, we have so many guys who want to do this. We are on calls, we are doing business with boys right now. You will not believe the names when they are released«, Recognized his own Mike recently, at the same time that he ruled out that his return was with another living myth like Evander Holyfield. He is not the only fighter he has publicly rejected, the Brazilian Wanderlei Silva, of the UFC, He was also scrapped despite offering $ 18 million for a clean-hand match.

But these days, the one who is drawn who has been rejected has been Mike Tyson … against the other Tyson, Fury, the last great winner of boxing heavyweights. Frank Warren, promoter of Fury with Bob Arum, announced these days that one of the offers that his partner has is for a fight against Mike Tyson. «The offer that Tyson Fury has was sent to him« Explains Warren for Metro, adding: » There have been talks for Mike Tyson to make an exhibition against Fury. There have been conversations, but not with me. To be honest, it’s something I’m not interested in«.

The promoter refers to the age of Mike Tyson to express that null interest in a combat against Fury. And is that the differences between the two Tyson are great. The boxer from Brooklyn, despite being in a state of form that scares, adds already 53 springs, 54 at the end of the month, and measures 178 centimeters. The British only have 31 years and exceeds two meters high. Mike is oldWarren undoubtedly said, noting that his fitness should not be better than when his retirement occurred.

« If something goes wrong … »

« Mike fighting Evander Holyfield or Roy Jones, or Tyson Fury … that’s wrong, » continued the promoter of Fury who believes that these matches should not occur: « If something goes wrong, boxing will pay the consequences. There will be some idiots who pay to see this.

For Warren, the only condition with which he could understand a match between the two Tyson, Mike and Fury, it would be « if the two Tyson make an exhibition to raise money for some charity, then it is well, as long as it’s choreographed«. « I have no problem with this. But anything else, it would be crazy, « says the representative on the ring of the young man Fury.