Until now, no names of companies interested in putting their name to the Nou Camp. However, in the last hours, a powerful magnate revealed that he has already had an approach with the leadership of the Catalan institution. It’s about the British Alki David, owner of several companies and partner of the former boxer Mike Tyson in his cannabis plantation business.

“This is a great opportunity. It is a historic moment for sport and it fits perfectly into my current plansDavid told the Daily Mail newspaper in England. In addition, he confirmed that earlier this week he had the first talks with the club. “I am confident that we are going to close the deal.”, Held.

David, who is 51 years old and has a fortune of over three trillion dollars, is the owner of several renowned companies. Not only is he a friend and partner to Tyson in the former boxer’s cannabis plantation business in the United States, but he is in command of FilmOn TV, a chain of sports channels, and of SwissX, a health company that manufactures products that have CBD – extracted from the cannabis plant – as the main component. The latter would be chosen to give the name to the Barcelona stadium.

“Swissx Nou Camp sounds good. That is my preferred option, ”said the businessman, who is a football fanatic and who was close to buying Coventry City in England in 2007.

Regarding the numbers that are handled for sponsorship, David indicated: “Manchester City got more than 18 million pounds (about 22 million dollars) for the annual rights, (Tottenham) Spurs ask for 25 million pounds (more than 30 million dollars), but Barcelona is on another level“

“The agreement with the Camp Nou is another way to help,” said the magnate, and concluded: “Barcelona and Alki David would be a wonderful partnership.”

Barcelona announced days ago that it will transfer the sponsorship rights to the Barça Foundation, which will seek a sponsor for the Stadium for the next season. East will give the last name to the Camp Nou during the course 2021-22. It is the first time in the history of the club that it will use the “titles rights”, a commercial asset that was never exploited by instutition.

Through a statement, the club and the foundation considered it “essential” that in these times of humanitarian crisis “all available assets” of the entity are activated to fight the pandemic and its consequences.