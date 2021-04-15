Mike Tyson’s eccentric tattoos: Che, Mao Zedong, his ex-wife, a tennis player …

The return of Mike Tyson will become a reality in the next few hours, and there is no better time to remember his conversations with Evander Holyfield about what is going to be one of the fights of the century. At 54 years old, the fighter is in optimal condition as can be seen in several videos that he published on his social networks, making it clear that age has not ended either with his speed or with the force that he imposed on his blows. in his years as a professional.

In fact, he looked in such good condition that he has even considered getting his whole body tattooed: “I saw someone who had their entire body tattooed, from neck to toe, and was fit just like me. It looked really good and I said: Wow! “, explained in a recent interview with the FightHype portal. And the one from Brooklyn is passionate about ink and has several tattoos on his body, from a tribal on his face to the face of his ex-wife.

The tribal tattoo on the face and face of his ex-wife

Victor Whitmill was the artist chosen by Tyson in 2003 to make this drawing on his face, although the fighter’s first idea was to tattoo some hearts, as revealed in an interview. Regarding him, however, multiple theories have circulated such as that he did it to avoid a fight against Clifford Etienne, but in his own documentary he acknowledged that he represented his warrior character in the style of the Maori of New Zealand.

On the other hand, in a less visible area he has the face of his ex-wife, specifically on the left forearm. The boxer married Monica Turner in 1997, although in 2002 they would divorce after she confessed that there had been adultery on her part in the marriage.

Mao, Ché and a prestigious tennis player

But the one in his exposa is not the only face that the award-winning boxer has drawn on his body. On his right arm There is Chairman Mao Zedong, with whom he felt identified during his time in prison in the 1990s after being convicted of sexual abuse of an 18-year-old girl. The fighter began to read voraciously and one of the books that marked him the most was that of the Chinese leader, so he decided to tattoo it on his biceps so that it would accompany him forever just above a great dragon that in the same Chinese culture has great meanings related to strength, good luck and protection.

Similarly, but on the abdomen, Tyson has a portrait of Ernesto ‘Ché’ Guevara, whom during an interview he defined as an “incredible” person who “had a lot of “but that” sacrificed everything for the benefit of other people“.

As for the tennis player that Tyson wears, it is Arthur Ashe, a talented player who became number two in the rankings, won three Grand Slams and fought his entire career against racism and AIDS. “Days of grace” is written on him.