The American Evander Holyfield, former world heavyweight champion, will temporarily come out of retirement to face several charitable fights, according to an announcement made by himself on his Twitter account.

A few hours after Mike Tyson uploaded a video where he rips the mittens at age 53, Evander Holyfieldby 57 posted a message on their social networks announcing their return and the question is if there will be a trilogy between the two.

“They are ready? The moment everyone has been waiting for … The Champion is back. I want to announce that I will make a return to the ring. I will fight exhibition battles for a great cause. ”

Holyfield, 57 and retired since 2011, did not anticipate who his rival could be. Tyson he’s 53 and recently he starred in a viral video in which he showed great hitting power in one of his workouts. After that Tyson received a million dollar offer to fight a charity match in Australia. In addition to receiving another offer to fight at Bare Knuckle FC.

Both fighters starred in the stellar fight of the evening called “The Sound and the Fury”, which later became known as “The Bite of ’97”, which was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas (Nevada).

Mike Tyson has shown his repentance over time, publicly apologizing to Holyfield on television shows. And even, recorded a commercial for Foot Locker where he returns the piece of ear. Over time, the two of them have become good friends.

A third fight between the two, even if it is an exhibition, could help to mitigate the bite scene a bit and give a more dignified and positive closure to that rivalry.