Mike Tyson will have an exhibition match against Lennox Lewis

Mike tyson He warned a few months ago, his fight against Roy Jones would not be the only one. Iron was preparing to do a series of charity matches. After the duel against Jones, which brought the world to a standstill, the former heavyweight champion of the world looked for a new rival. For months the name of Evander Holyfield rang out loud. Their rivalry is one of the most mythical in history and Holyfield was back in business as well … but the talks didn’t come to fruition. In fact, there was a tug of war between both parties that resulted in a disagreement.

Tyson, 54, intended to be back in the ring in May against Holyfield, but the two have gone their separate ways. The Real Deal will face Kevin McBride on June 5 in the duels prior to Teófimo López vs George Kambosos. For its part, Tyson will fight again “in September”, as stated in a statement he made to TMZ. In those words he also revealed that his opponent will be another old man known as Lennox Lewis.

The 55-year-old Englishman, retired since 2003 when he beat Vitali Klitschko and a 13-time world champion, defeated Tyson in 2002. He knocked out the American eight round in what was his penultimate fight professional. It must be remembered that this lawsuit was very morbid, since at the press conference both had a tremendous altercation that went around the world. Now, although they are going to see each other in a playful combat, it is expected that the tension between the two will increase again to generate more expectation.