Mexico City,- The legend of the complete weights, the American Mike Tyson, showed the possibility of dusting off the gloves and going up to the ring.

Tyson said he wants to do some exhibition fights to help people on the street, “I was hitting the mitts, it was hard, my body really resented having been hitting those mitts. But I’ve been exercising and I’ve been trying to get back in the ring. I think I’m going to get in shape and do some exhibitions, “said the” Iron man. “

The functions where the former world monarch participated would be beneficial, “I would like to fight three or four rounds to help people who are homeless and have been affected by drugs like me,” added Tyson.

Finally Mike shared his two-hour physical routine of cardiovascular exercise, which includes cycling and treadmill for an hour, and then loads weights with 250 or 300 repetitions. Then, when boxing kicks off, he punches the mitts for 25 to 30 minutes to try to improve his conditioning.

