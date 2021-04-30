Mike Tyson vs Lennox Lewis 2: Mike Tyson announces rematch fight against Lennox Lewis in September

Mike Tyson will return to the ring to face Lennox Lewis in September 2021. AP

After the trilogy against Evander Holyfield fell apart, Mike Tyson will already have a rival to return to the ring this year. According to the former champion, Lennox Lewis be his opponent in September in what to be a rematch fight.

As stated by ‘Iron Mike’ to TMZ Sports, Lewis will come out of retirement for the second half of the year: “I’m going to fight Lennox Lewis in September”; Mention to the middle.

Tyson planned to face Holyfield in May, but after failing to reach an agreement, I decided to find another opponent. However there is still hope that the fight against Evander will take place, once they exceed their agreed commitments.

In the meantime, the venue for the fight and the official announcement are still in preparation. But faced with the possibility of having a full arena, Mike seeks to make an important show.

This will be the second time Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis have met in a ring. The first occasion happened in 2022, when the British finished with ‘Iron’ in eight rounds and retained the heavyweight titles at The Pyramid in Memphis.

Lewis retired with a professional record of 41-2-1, where he had 32 knockouts. He retired in 2003 after winning by the short way against Vitali Klitschko. He is now 55 years old and had repeatedly commented that Tyson was the only one who could get him out of retirement.