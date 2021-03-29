Mike Tyson turns down Holyfield’s $ 25 million for a match

Boxing lovers have been stunned to learn that they will not be able to witness one of the most attractive battles of recent times, especially since they are two true myths of the ring.

The American Boxer Mike tyson has rejected a millionaire offer of 25 million dollars (about 21 million euros) to get back in the ring to face Evander Holyfield in it Hard Rock Stadium in Miami next May 29.

“We thought this deal was closed, but it all fell apart when the people at Tyson declined all offers. We were negotiating in good faith all the time and it seems that we ended up wasting our time, “he lamented. Kris lawrence, manager of Evander Holyfield, Through a statement distributed by Swanson Communications and picked up by the ‘ESPN’ website.

The third match between Mike Tyson, 54, and Evander Holyfield, 58, will not take place at this time. “We thought it was a done deal, but then the Tyson clan turned it down,” the Holyfield manager explained.

Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield, in the mythical combat in which he bit his ear

The point is that Tyso

n does not want to do any business with Triller, the company that organized the event and that already organized the fight with Roy Jones Jr. “I want to make it clear that I will not be part of Triller again and I do not know anyone from your company. I am associated with Legends Only League and my next match will be only with them ”, he wrote Tyson on Instagram.

For fighting last November against Jones Jr., Tyson received 10 million euros. The fight aroused enormous interest and raised 80 million in pay-per-view, ranking in the top-10 in history in that modality.

Tyson keeps training

From the environment of Holyfield, who defeated Tyson in his two previous bouts at the end of the 90s, expressed “his frustration” at the rejection of this offer and complained about a change in what was initially agreed for this long-awaited reunion between the Alabama fighter and that of Brooklyn