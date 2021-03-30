Mike Tyson turns down $ 25 million to fight Holyfield

Mike Tyson returned in November 2020, aged 54, for exhibition matches, but his name sells and every step he takes is news. After his fight against Roy Jones se began to talk insistently about the trilogy against Evander Holyfield, a lawsuit that was full of curiosity. The fighters had spoken personally and had reached an agreement, but now it seems that such an understanding is not true.

“We thought the deal was closed, but it fell apart when Tyson’s team rejected all offers. We have been negotiating in good faith for a long time and it seems that we ended up losing it“said Kris Lawrence, a representative for Holyfield, who reveals that the latest offer declined by the ‘Iron Mike’ it was $ 25 million.

The idea of ​​both was to cross paths the weekend of May 29 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, stadium in which Canelo Álvarez fought last February. With the date approaching and conversations stalled, it seems unlikely that it will happen. You have to remember that Tyson claimed that he would do more fights like Jones’, while Holyfield started training on par with Tyson, but has not returned yet. The last time the 58-year-old from Alabama fought was in May 2011.