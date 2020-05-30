Mexico City,- Former heavyweight world champion Mike Tyson announced that the following week he will give details of the fight he will carry out for the benefit of homeless people, and those with addiction problems.

At 53 years old, and 15 years retired from the ring, the ‘Iron Mike’ claims to be in perfect physical condition, “I am in the best shape of my life. God has been merciful to me. I weigh 104 kilos and I feel very good. I am preparing to help those who have been less fortunate than I am and I will do so in a fight for charity, ”Tyson said in an interview with rapper Lil Wayne.

“I will earn that money and help the homeless and addicts. I’ve been through it and I know how difficult it is. There are not as many people who can survive as I do, “said the former WBC heavyweight monarch.

Finally, the former boxer added that he does not intend to benefit from his next lawsuit, “There are many options. Many want to participate in this fight and we are making the necessary arrangements. The contract must be signed within a week. And whatever my bag is, I won’t benefit from it. I will not make money from this fight. My money will be donated to the causes I already mentioned, ”said Tyson.

