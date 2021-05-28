Mike Tyson says hallucinogenic drugs saved his life

During his reign as world heavyweight champion, no one was more feared than Mike tyson, who annihilated his opponents with ruthless efficiency. But at the same time, the troubled superstar was at war with himself, fighting an abusive voice in his battered head that led to “Iron Mike” on the verge of suicide.

He said that everything changed when he started taking mushrooms from psilocybin, more commonly known as “magic mushrooms”, and other similar substances that alter consciousness.

Now the boxing prodigy of Brooklyn he’s experiencing a career renaissance that he said is the result of psilocybin-fueled mental and spiritual exploration.

“Everyone thought he was crazy, I bit this guy’s ear,” an optimistic Tyson told the agency Reuters, referring to his infamous 1997 fight against Evander Holyfield.

“I did all these things, and once I was introduced to mushrooms … my whole life changed.”

To be sure, many people have had negative experiences with psilocybin, which can cause disturbing hallucinations, anxiety, and panic. Medical professionals who study them caution against self-medication or their use outside of an approved medical setting.

But Tyson, who turns 55 next month and impressed by his November exhibition fight against Roy jones jrHe said he has never felt better.

“It’s scary to even say that,” said Tyson, who is also a cannabis entrepreneur and podcast host.

Thinking where I was, almost suicidal, with this now. Isn’t life a journey, man? It’s an amazing medicine, and people don’t see it from that perspective. “

“I’M CURED”

Humans have been ingesting psychedelics since the early days, and as the stigmata slowly dissolve, it is beginning to be taken seriously as psychiatric medicine.

Much remains to be learned.

Enter the former NHL enforcer Daniel Carcillo, who was dubbed “Car Bomb” for his violent approach to the sport.

After 164 fights, thousands of punches and at least seven concussions, the two-time Stanley Cup champion was forced to retire in 2015 due to repeated head trauma.

Like Tyson, he was at war with himself and struggled to connect with his wife and young children after his retirement at age 30.

He said psilocybin helped him close that gap and the experience led him to found Wesana Health, a one-of-a-kind company dedicated to studying its ability to treat traumatic brain injury (TBI) in athletes, veterans, and others.

Wesana recently entered into a clinical research project with the World Boxing Council (WBC) to examine psilocybin’s potential to help improve boxers’ brain health, and Carcillo says it’s proof that it works.

“I am cured, sure, of TBI and any related symptoms. 100%, ”Carcillo said.

“I do not suffer from slurred speech, headaches, pressure in the head, insomnia, impulse control problems, anxiety, depression or suicidal thoughts,” he said. Carcillo and his team hope that psilocybin will become an FDA-approved drug to treat TBI.

Tyson said he wants to spread the benefits of psilocybin as widely as possible, which is why he has partnered with Wesana.

“I think this is good for the world,” said Tyson, who said he believes its use could also help create a more empathetic and just society.

“If you put 10 people in a room who don’t like each other and give them some psychedelics, they will take pictures of each other,” he said.

“Put 10 people in a room that they don’t like and give them some liquor, and they’ll shoot everyone. That is real talk.

”(Wesana) was on the same level of thinking as me. They wanted to share this with the world. This is very limited, us doing this in these little ceremonies.

“It has to be open to the world.”