Mike Tyson reveals he will face Lennox Lewis in September

According to Mike Tyson, with Evander Holyfield not available at the moment, “Iron Mike” will have another rematch shortly.

In an interview with TMZ, to Tyson he was asked what his next step in the boxing world will be now that Holyfield will face Kevin McBride in the next event of Triller on June 5 and revealed that a fight with Lennox Lewis is next.

“I’m going to fight Lennox Lewis”, He said Tyson on The Angels.

When asked the fight would go down, Tyson just said: “September”.

Close to turning 55, Tyson faced Lewis by the belt of the WBC, IBF, IBO and The Ring in June 2002 in Pyramid Arena in Memphis. Lewis took the victory after knocking him out in the eighth round.

If the fight goes through, this will be the first fight after 18 years of Lewis. After the victory in front Tyson, Lewis made his last fight after knocking out Vitali Klitschko in the sixth round in June 2003.

Tyson comes from a front display Roy jones jr in the first event of Legends Only League in November. “Iron” he was in great physical condition and the fight ended in a draw.