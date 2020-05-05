Mike Tyson’s decision to return to training was greeted with enthusiasm by fans and some ringmates after the release of a short video showing that the 53-year-old former boxer still has plenty of speed and strength.

Mike Tyson 2/22/2020 REUTERS / Steve Marcus

Photo: .

The former heavyweight champion of the world, who said he can fight back at exhibitions to raise money for charity, published a training video on a social network that has been viewed more than nine million times.

The footage shows the American, the first heavyweight to hold the WBA, WBC and IBF titles, exercising with trainer Rafael Cordeiro.

“I’ve been exercising, I’m trying to get into the ring, I think I’m going to do some showing and get in shape,” said Tyson in a live Instagram session with rapper T.I.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to run three or four rounds for some charities.”

“I do two hours of cardio, I do a bicycle and treadmill for an hour, then I take some light weights, 300, 250 repetitions.”

“Then I start my day with the boxing thing, I go there and beat my gloves, 30 minutes, 25 minutes, I start to be in a better condition”.

Cordeiro told ESPN: “He hadn’t hit gloves in almost 10 years, so I didn’t expect to see what I saw. I saw a guy with the same speed, the same strength as 21, 22 year old guys.”

Tyson retired after a loss to Kevin McBride in 2005, but more than a decade later his possible return to the ring is already a good word.

The youngest heavyweight world champion in history by defeating Trevor Berbick in 1986 at the age of 20, Tyson won 50 of his 58 professional fights.

See too:

The top scorers of each club in the history of the Brasileirão

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

