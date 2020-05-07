Mike Tyson

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has made an offer to boxing legend Mike Tyson of $ 20 million dollars, after the former champion will announce his intention to compete again.

Tyson, a former boxing heavyweight world champion, declared his intention to return to the ring, but it is unknown if Bare Knuckle is exactly the fate he has in mind.

In a live broadcast by Instagram with the rapper YOU, Tyson said: “I have been exercising, I have been trying to get into the ring, I think I am going to mount some exhibitions and get in shape. I want to go to the gym and get in shape for some charities and whatnot. I do two hours of cardio, I do a stationary bike and I use the treadmill for an hour, then I do light weight, 300, 250 reps. Then I start my day with boxing, I go in and hit myself with the gloves, 30 minutes, 25 minutes, I start to be in the best condition ” explained Mike.

BKFC It is not considered an exhibition, where it is not mentioned as a possibility on his return. The president of the organization David Feldman, in conversation with Heavy.com, confirmed that he made a millionaire offer to Mike.

“While we made a guaranteed offer of $ 20 million for Mike to fight for BKFC” said Feldman. “We are open to many different options on how we can work together. Obviously, the excitement of seeing Mike show up as he trains and the desire to participate in exhibitions inspired us to come in and make the offer. ”

Last Friday, a video of Tyson striking with the renowned MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro uploaded to your account Instagram, made the video get more than 10 million reproductions.

Tyson has not seen action since 2005 after losing to Kevin McBridewhere a obtained a record of 50-6-2 (44 wins by knockout) inside the ring.

The organization recognized for conducting clean knuckle fights held its first event in 2018, signing various names of the boxing and the MMA where it has made an audience as a sport and establishing itself as a brand. Recently, they signed the former world heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs.